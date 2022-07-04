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Russia Ukraine Updates
This is how the escape of the Ukrainian army from Lysichansk looked like: some in a minibus, some in a group, some on a motorcycle, and some even crawling through the fields.
In the process of escaping, Ukrainian servicemen abandon both their weapons and their wounded colleagues. All this under the blows of mortars and artillery.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1b1xr0-this-is-how-the-escape-of-the-ukrainian-army-from-lysichansk-looked-like..html