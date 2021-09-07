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Quarantine-COVID-19 hotel in Australia, going crazy from lockdown :(
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161 views • September 07, 2021
Dear LORD GOD ALMIGHTY i admit i am scared ..... i believe it is Daniel's 70th week (last 7 years) of Your return soon ..... i hope to be faithful to You Jesus to not deny You to not backslide to not cave into the spiritual warfare pressure ("fiery darts of the wicked one" in Ephesians == the way the evil spirits communicate to us thru thought transplant ..... apparently thru the pineal gland and/or direct brain electrical signals and/or bio-chemical triggers ..... sorry LORD i really do not know i am not trained in neurology or neuroscience You know i went to school for other learning)
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