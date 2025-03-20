I'M JUST A BILL 📜 SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK

Schoolhouse Rock! "I'm Just a Bill" Season 3 Episode1 September 18, 1975

Written by Dave Frishberg

Sung by Jack Sheldon





Lyrics:





Boy: Woof! You sure gotta climb a lot of steps to get to this Capitol Building here in Washington. But I wonder who that sad little scrap of paper is?





I'm just a bill.

Yes, I'm only a bill.

And I'm sitting here on Capitol Hill.

Well, it's a long, long journey

To the capital city.

It's a long, long wait

While I'm sitting in committee,

But I know I'll be a law someday

At least I hope and pray that I will,

But today I am still just a bill.





Boy: Gee, Bill, you certainly have a lot of patience and courage.





Bill: Well I got this far. When I started, I wasn't even a bill, I was just an idea. Some folks back home decided they wanted a law passed, so they called their local Congressman and he said, "You're right, there oughta be a law." Then he sat down and wrote me out and introduced me to Congress. And I became a bill, and I'll remain a bill until they decide to make me a law.





I'm just a bill

Yes I'm only a bill,

And I got as far as Capitol Hill.

Well, now I'm stuck in committee

And I'll sit here and wait

While a few key Congressmen discuss and debate

Whether they should let me be a law.

How I hope and pray that they will,

But today I am still just a bill.





Boy: Listen to those congressmen arguing! Is all that discussion and debate about you?





Bill: Yeah, I'm one of the lucky ones. Most bills never even get this far. I hope they decide to report on me favourably, otherwise I may die.





Boy: Die?





Bill: Yeah, die in committee. Oooh, but it looks like I'm gonna live! Now I go to the House of Representatives, and they vote on me.





Boy: If they vote yes, what happens?





Bill: Then I go to the Senate and the whole thing starts all over again.





Boy: Oh no!





Bill: Oh yes!





I'm just a bill

Yes, I'm only a bill

And if they vote for me on Capitol Hill

Well, then I'm off to the White House

Where I'll wait in a line

With a lot of other bills

For the president to sign

And if he signs me, then I'll be a law.

How I hope and pray that he will,

But today I am still just a bill.





Boy: You mean even if the whole Congress says you should be a law, the president can still say no?





Bill: Yes, that's called a veto. If the President vetoes me, I have to go back to Congress and they vote on me again, and by that time you're so old...





Boy: By that time it's very unlikely that you'll become a law. It's not easy to become a law, is it?





Bill: No!





But how I hope and I pray that I will,

But today I am still just a bill.





Congressman: He signed you, Bill! Now you're a law!





Bill: Oh yes!!!





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OgVKvqTItto





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9o1u24 [thanks to https://blog.advancedenergyunited.org/im-just-a-bill-but-thanks-to-appointment-of-conference-committee-this-one-might-become-law and https://genius.com/Schoolhouse-rock-im-just-a-bill-lyrics 🖲]