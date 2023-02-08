Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Civilization is Neither Sustainable Nor Desirable
29 views
channel image
Kazimir Kharza
Published Yesterday |

We often hear things like "civilisation needs to be saved from _," but do we really want to save civilization? Once one thinks about what civilisation really is, it quickly becomes obvious that it's nothing worth saving - it's more like things need saving FROM civilisation.


➤ WEBSITE: https://kharza.net/


SUPPORT ME:

➔ Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/Kharza

➔ Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/kharza


SOCIAL MEDIA:

➔ Tumblr: https://kazimirkharza.tumblr.com/

➔ Mastodon: https://kolektiva.social/@kazimir

➔ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KazimirKharza

➔ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/KazimirKharza/

➔ Facebook: https://facebook.com/KazimirKharza

➔ Telegram: https://t.me/KharzaKazimir


Keywords
environmentpoliticssocietytechnologylifehistorynaturehumansphilosophytechhumancivilizationecologydeep ecology

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket