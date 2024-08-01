Money is fake tool for Pleiadian & Draco avatar Satanist elite to steal asset & parasite soul energy

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2024). Money is fake and it is just a figment of the imagination, and it is God who provides for all our needs, just as the Word of God says. Money was created by Satan Lucifer’s Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanists to steal real assets from the human specie slave race, and to force them into slave labor to make themselves into the rulers & slave masters of earth. They are parasites & thieves & big theater show actors & tax extortionists & slave masters & demon spirits disguised as humans in cloned hybrid human avatar bodies. Free energy that can be created from the air or water or ground has been available for thousands of years, and they use it to power the cities, but they still steal money from the humans by charging for petroleum fuel costs. Everything is a criminal enterprise designed to enslave & kill & steal & deceive. All their education system and tax system and fake petrol energy system and poisoned food system and medical science witchcraft genocide system and military industrial complex constant war system and media system and stock market system and central banking system and stock market system and religious system and child-trafficking system were created for this criminal enterprise and soul energy parasitism, because the fallen angels are detached from God and need to feed on the humans’ soul energy. Everything finances their millions of child-trafficking tortured children’s adrenochrome blood industry for obtaining this blood plasma “primary water” life soul energy photon for the fallen angels to survive and everything was created to cover it up. We real Christians are not enslaved under their system, because we belong to the kingdom of God. We are under a new management who is Christ, and not the devil. It is God who provides for all our needs and everything we need to live, including his Holy Spirit who gives spiritual life. Preach this in your next Sunday church service sermon, so that 99% of your church donators will leave your church in disgust & anger & sheer terror, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit. Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord!





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Tags:

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine