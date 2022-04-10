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ZELENSKY "WANTED" BY RUSSIA YET IN THE MIDDLE OF A WAR HE STROLLS AROUND KYIV WITH BORIS JOHNSON 🤡
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171 views • April 10, 2022
I Told You Right at the Beginning This Is a Fabricated War That They Are All Part of, Including Putin, Zelensky Is "Wanted" by the 2nd Most Powerful Military on Earth and in the Middle of a War He Finds the Time to Update His Social Media Constantly, Has a Little Cameo at the Oscars and Now Is Strolling Around Kyiv With Boris Johnson, This War Is Bullshit People, Yes Civilians and Soldiers Are Dying in the War No Doubts but at the Top Level They Know They Are Safe Because They Are All Playing Their Role, Would Boris Johnson Seriously Risk His Life by Entering Ukraine ? Extremely Unlikely, Unless You Knew That Putin Is Just Playing His Role Just as Zelensky Is, Just as Israel Is, Just as NATO Is, Just as the UK Is, Just as They All Are. This War Has Been Created for Multiple Agendas and Not One Politician Is at Risk Because They Know the Script.
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ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
153NEWS. NET ----> https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=Harry_knowledge123
OK.RU (Russian Youtube) ----> https://ok.ru/profile/585480743095 (sign in to OK.RU and my videos can be seen)
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
153NEWS. NET ----> https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=Harry_knowledge123
OK.RU (Russian Youtube) ----> https://ok.ru/profile/585480743095 (sign in to OK.RU and my videos can be seen)
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
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