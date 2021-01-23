Hello World Face Reveal - MYSTORY Nr1

Hello World Face Reveal - MYSTORY Nr1My First VideoHello World, Hello Viewers!Welcome to my first proper post ever!If you can read this you are literate, congratulations.#atmodepth, #firstvideo, #introduction_______________ Main Text Body _______________For Lack Of A Better Description0:00 - INTRODUCTION: #introductionHello World!Welcome to the first post in a long line of videos and blogs in which I will tell you my story. I am writing these lines to let you know that I will create as much content as I can during the next few months, so don’t be confused if I break the internet.In the case this happens I apologize…In fact I am glad to announce that you are witnessing the dawn of a new “online channel series of entertainment videos” and I know that this is what I have said in my video too but I think that there should be at least some connection between my video and text content.I will be creating different types of entertainment videos as well as telling the true story of this project which is basically the saga of a guy with a camera.1:00 - CONTINUATION: #overviewI am a simple content creator, I see upload, I click!This text has to be finished at some point…So don’t be confused if this post does not become as long as the Bible (not counting the Bible’s different versions).2:00 - WHY: #reasonsYou might ask yourself why I am doing this.If this is the case I can tell you that I have no idea…Just kidding! I want to have a way to express myself and to let other people participate on my journey!(not really, I simply want your money)3:00 - WHAT: #contentI will create always a video together with a blog post which I will then share to as many different pages as possible. Below this text you can find links that lead to all the websites and social networks that I use.Feel free to follow me everywhere and share this stuff or use it as your startpage if you are completely insane!4:00 - DISCLAIMER: #dangerThe consumption of my content can lead to the strong urge to klick like and subscribe buttons all over the internet. If one can withstand this pressure they shall be granted with large amounts of love…No! Of course I want you to hit, kick, shoot, slice, rip, tear or destroy the like button in any imaginable manner as fast as possible you can do this if you want.5:00 - ENDING: #montageAfter the introduction part of my video there is a little montage with two music or noise tracks that you can listen to. But be aware of the fact that my content can cause a loss of brain cells.Ps.To stay in contact with ATMODEPTH follow me on social networks, pages and blogs.You are obligated to be entertained and give me feedback if you want and have a nice day if possible!Yours Sincerely,ATMODEPTHX - About Section: My Personal AreaThis is a unified part of my posts and it features a compact list of my links and tags!Keywords: This Is Self Explainig If You Have A Translatorvideogame, videospiel, 电子游戏, видеоигра, ビデオゲーム, jeuvidéo, videojuego, βιντεοπαιχνίδι, वीडियो गेम, משחק וידאוAll My Stuff: Featured Equipment, Games, Clothing (give me your money)All My Merch: Exclusive Unique Merch (give me more of your money)Signature:#youtuber, #gaming, #blogging, #fun, #entertainment, #creativity#indiegamedev, #videos