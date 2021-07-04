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Mirror: God Has Declared Disaster July 4, 2021 • J.D. Farag
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10 views • July 08, 2021
J.D. Farag begins with a story in the Old Testament that parallels today's phenomenon. Thousands of flights cancelled because the pilots got sick. Autopsy proved the changes from the vaccinations. Increased risk for blood clots. People are killed with blood clots. Every organ infected with RNA . Spikes spreads faster. It does not stop the spread. It replicates itself into every cell of the body Vaccine does more harm than good. Not everyone gets the vaccine but a placebo depending on the DNA. Responses are unique and also differ
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