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Universal Vaccine and US Military Preps to Pull Trigger on Quarantines
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90 views • February 13, 2020
You should fear the coronavirus fear campaign by CDC, China, & US military more than the disease. “Military Times” reports Joint Chiefs & Sec Def have issued an executive order for military to prep for “isolation, quarantine, restriction of movement and community based intervention” as “reported” cases of coronavirus explode after China says call it coronavirus without a test or even with a negative test result
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By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/preparedness/emergency-survival-foods?ims=ccuef&utm_campaign=FSS-EmergencyFood-Jan20&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Newsletter&utm_content=FSS-EmergencyFood-J20BV
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