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KICKED OUT of college over Instagram posts: Student reacts
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33 views • July 23, 2020
College student Austin Tong was told he was no longer allowed to attend Fordham University on-campus, virtually, nor could he represent the school in any way, following rulings made about his past Instagram posts and comments. Tong joins Newsmax TV to respond to the claims made by the school, whether he will comply and issue an apology, and his future in education at Fordham or elsewhere. - with Newsmax TV's John Bachman
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