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Government Pays Farmers to Destroy Crops Because of "Climate Change"
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250 views • August 19, 2021
The Biden administration is running a program that pays farmers to leave land fallow, part of a broader, government-wide effort to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. This new initiative incentivizes farmers to take land out of production by raising rental rates and incentive payments.
https://freeworldnews.tv/channel/titans-of-liberty-
https://freeworldnews.tv/channel/titans-of-liberty-
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