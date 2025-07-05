THE ACT OF 1871 EXPLAINED ₪ USA IS A CORPORATION [FRAUD VITIATES ALL CONTRACTS]

The United States is a corporation





District of Columbia, corporation possession of the Queen of England

1788 Original Constitution for the united states,

original organic, of the people government.

1871 Amended version CONSTITUTION OF THE UNITED

STATES, US is a private corporation.

The UNITED STATES was formed in 1871, which controls only

the District of Columbia and the territories it purchases or

acquires; Puerto Rico, Guam, Virginia Islands. Many think that

income taxes, and some laws do not effect people in the

sovereign states of the union as they are outside of the control /

jurisdiction of the United States corporation. The United States

of America is different from the "United States" [corporation].

The terms UNITED STATES and/or United States of America

and/ or United States Government are all a private corporation,

even with registered trademark

The US corporation (originally called the District of Columbia)

does not effect or control the 50 sovereign states that are

protected from the federal government by the US Constitution for

the United States adopted in 1788.

There are 2 United States, one formed in 1787, the collection of

the several sovereign states of the union, and another separate

and different one formed in 1871, which only controls the District

of Columbia and it’s territories. Others may can give you specific

references and explain this further. Here is an outline of the

concepts.

The date is February 21, 1871 and the Forty-First

Congress is in session. I refer you to the "Acts of the

Forty-First Congress," Section 34, Session III, chapters 61

and 62. On this date in the history of our nation, Congress

passed an Act titled: "An Act To Provide A Government

for the District of Columbia." This is also known as the

"Act of 1871." What does this mean? Well, it means that

Congress, under no constitutional authority to do so,

created a separate form of government for the District of

Columbia, which is a ten mile square parcel of land.

The Constitution for the United States of

America was adopted on September 17, 1787,

by the Constitutional Convention in

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and ratified by

conventions in each U.S. state in the name of

"The People".





United States is a corporation http://www.abodia.com/2/United-States-is-a-corporation.htm





http://caselaw.lp.findlaw.com/scripts/getcase.pl?court=US&

vol=129&invol=141





STOUTENBURGH v. HENNICK, 129 U.S. 141 (1889)

129 U.S. 141





STOUTENBURGH, Intendant of Washington Asylum,

v.

HENNICK.

January 14, 1889





Sections 1 and 18 of the act of congress of February 21, 1871,

entitled 'An act to provide a government for the District of

Columbia,' (16 St. 419,) are as follows: 'Section 1. That all that

part of the territory of the United States included within the limits

of the District of Columbia be, and the same is hereby, created

into a government by the name of the District of Columbia, by

which name it is hereby constituted a body corporate for

municipal purposes, and may contract and be contracted with, sue

and be sued, plead and be impleaded, have a seal, and exercise

all other powers of a municipal corporation not inconsistent with

the constitution and laws of the United States and the provisions

of this act.' 'Sec. 18. That the legislative power of the District shall

[129 U.S. 141, 144] extend to all rightful subjects of legislation

within said District, consistent with the constitution of the United

States and the provisions of this act, subject, nevertheless, to all

the restrictions and limitations imposed upon states by the tenth

section of the first article of the constitution of the United States;

but all acts of the legislative assembly shall at all times be subject

to repeal or modification by the congress of the United States,

and nothing herein shall be construed to deprive congress of the

power of legislation over said District in as ample manner as if

this law had not been enacted.' These sections are carried

forward into the act of congress of June 22, 1874, entitled 'An act

to revise and consolidate the statutes of the United States,

general and permanent in their nature, relating to the District of

Columbia, in force on the first day of December, in the year of our

Lord one thousand eight hundred and seventy-three,' as sections

2, 49, 50.





Free PDF Concludes @





https://foundationfortruthinlaw.org/Files/United-States-is-a-corporation.pdf





Source: https://old.bitchute.com/video/1tlxFRjFx1sm/