THE ACT OF 1871 EXPLAINED ₪ USA IS A CORPORATION [FRAUD VITIATES ALL CONTRACTS]

The United States is a corporation
District of Columbia, corporation possession of the Queen of England
1788 Original Constitution for the united states,
original organic, of the people government.
1871 Amended version CONSTITUTION OF THE UNITED
STATES, US is a private corporation.
The UNITED STATES was formed in 1871, which controls only
the District of Columbia and the territories it purchases or
acquires; Puerto Rico, Guam, Virginia Islands. Many think that
income taxes, and some laws do not effect people in the
sovereign states of the union as they are outside of the control /
jurisdiction of the United States corporation. The United States
of America is different from the "United States" [corporation].
The terms UNITED STATES and/or United States of America
and/ or United States Government are all a private corporation,
even with registered trademark
The US corporation (originally called the District of Columbia)
does not effect or control the 50 sovereign states that are
protected from the federal government by the US Constitution for
the United States adopted in 1788.
There are 2 United States, one formed in 1787, the collection of
the several sovereign states of the union, and another separate
and different one formed in 1871, which only controls the District
of Columbia and it’s territories. Others may can give you specific
references and explain this further. Here is an outline of the
concepts.
The date is February 21, 1871 and the Forty-First
Congress is in session. I refer you to the "Acts of the
Forty-First Congress," Section 34, Session III, chapters 61
and 62. On this date in the history of our nation, Congress
passed an Act titled: "An Act To Provide A Government
for the District of Columbia." This is also known as the
"Act of 1871." What does this mean? Well, it means that
Congress, under no constitutional authority to do so,
created a separate form of government for the District of
Columbia, which is a ten mile square parcel of land.
The Constitution for the United States of
America was adopted on September 17, 1787,
by the Constitutional Convention in
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and ratified by
conventions in each U.S. state in the name of
"The People".
United States is a corporation http://www.abodia.com/2/United-States-is-a-corporation.htm
http://caselaw.lp.findlaw.com/scripts/getcase.pl?court=US&
vol=129&invol=141
STOUTENBURGH v. HENNICK, 129 U.S. 141 (1889)
129 U.S. 141
STOUTENBURGH, Intendant of Washington Asylum,
v.
HENNICK.
January 14, 1889
Sections 1 and 18 of the act of congress of February 21, 1871,
entitled 'An act to provide a government for the District of
Columbia,' (16 St. 419,) are as follows: 'Section 1. That all that
part of the territory of the United States included within the limits
of the District of Columbia be, and the same is hereby, created
into a government by the name of the District of Columbia, by
which name it is hereby constituted a body corporate for
municipal purposes, and may contract and be contracted with, sue
and be sued, plead and be impleaded, have a seal, and exercise
all other powers of a municipal corporation not inconsistent with
the constitution and laws of the United States and the provisions
of this act.' 'Sec. 18. That the legislative power of the District shall
[129 U.S. 141, 144] extend to all rightful subjects of legislation
within said District, consistent with the constitution of the United
States and the provisions of this act, subject, nevertheless, to all
the restrictions and limitations imposed upon states by the tenth
section of the first article of the constitution of the United States;
but all acts of the legislative assembly shall at all times be subject
to repeal or modification by the congress of the United States,
and nothing herein shall be construed to deprive congress of the
power of legislation over said District in as ample manner as if
this law had not been enacted.' These sections are carried
forward into the act of congress of June 22, 1874, entitled 'An act
to revise and consolidate the statutes of the United States,
general and permanent in their nature, relating to the District of
Columbia, in force on the first day of December, in the year of our
Lord one thousand eight hundred and seventy-three,' as sections
2, 49, 50.
