FINLAND calls for an Urgent NATO Meeting: Two Russian SU-30SM Fighters Attacked Finnish WARSHIPS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The situation in the Baltic region continues to deteriorate rapidly. Even though Russia has already proved its determination to protect its civilian vessels in the Baltic Sea, NATO countries continue to commit provocative actions against oil tankers and bulk carriers bound for Russian seaports. Amid all this, the situation in the Baltic Sea is becoming increasingly confrontational........................................................................................................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/