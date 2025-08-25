Dr. Kevin Reese suggests that "dementia is linked to statin drugs."

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"Statin drugs came out in 1987... Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia spiked in the 1990s."
"Now you see it all the time... Why? Because so many people are on statins, which means you're not getting enough cholesterol, and you need cholesterol for your brain."
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net
Christ is KING!