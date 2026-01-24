A sell out.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this world to get ahead in music, film's, business, politics many sell out to Satan and are inhabited by demonic entities. Also footage of demonic activity on live tv. Repent, brothers and sisters, ask God to reveal his son, Jesus, believe he is Lord and God and he died and shed his blood for ours sins and is risen.