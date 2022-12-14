Featured Poet #4 Stan Jackson "...But Who Are THEY?" Original Poem

If you enjoy meaningful poetry, check out my YT channel also (search #fightforthesky).

I am so grateful that Stan allowed me to make an audio/video of this masterpiece of a poem. I love poetry but I am also very picky, which I guess makes sense… aren't we usually more selective when it comes to things that truly matter to us? I usually try to be very clever here in my description, or at the very least try to summarize or expound on the topic at hand in my own unique way, but at the moment I am unable to bring much more to the table on this one. Listen to it twice, maybe three times. I'm sure you will gain more appreciation for it a second or even third time through as I did. My boyfriend told me that it sounds like something I would have written (which I took as a huge compliment) and I said that maybe the familiarity of it was one of the reasons I was so drawn to it but that it also had elements that were so different and clever in ways that I would have never thought of. It does remind me of a few poems I have written and yet it feels so new and fresh to me and is full of creative surprises. It is difficult to write such a long poem with repeating lines or phrases that is both compelling and captivating all the way through so I am extremely impressed by Stan's ability to pull this off. Most of all, the overall feeling and meaning is timely and poignant. I hope that this strikes a chord with you, even if it's in a minor key. Reality and truth aren't always sunshine and rainbows. Thank you Stan for writing this, and thank you for listening.





