Craig Bowers and Mary Anne Fisher - Mind Set and Spiritual Awareness 1/2

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To watch or listen to Part 2 go to
https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2022/07/22/craig-bowers-and-mary-anne-fisher-mind-set-and-spiritual-awareness/
A Timely Discussion with Mary Anne Fisher and Craig Bowers about current events and the Mind Set and Spiritual Awareness we'll need to overcome these challenges.
In Part 2 Mary Anne Fisher and Craig Bowers share insights gleaned from years in the field of investigations and self healing.