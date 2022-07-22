Craig Bowers and Mary Anne Fisher - Mind Set and Spiritual Awareness 1/2

To watch or listen to Part 2 go to

https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2022/07/22/craig-bowers-and-mary-anne-fisher-mind-set-and-spiritual-awareness/



A Timely Discussion with Mary Anne Fisher and Craig Bowers about current events and the Mind Set and Spiritual Awareness we'll need to overcome these challenges.

In Part 2 Mary Anne Fisher and Craig Bowers share insights gleaned from years in the field of investigations and self healing.