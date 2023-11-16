Member of Israel's Knesset was Suspended by the Knesset Ethics Committee for Two Months for Criticizing the Actions of the Israeli Army in Gaza

Member of the Knesset Aida Touma-Suleiman says she has been suspended by the Knesset ethics committee for two months for criticising the actions of the Israeli army in Gaza. She vowed to continue speaking out on her platforms despite the suspension.
