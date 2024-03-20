CHUCK BALDWIN — GENOCIDE IN GAZA, A Compilation of Letters and Comments
MORE FROM CHUCK BALDWIN:
How Many Gazans Have Been Murdered By Biden And Bibi? Thirty Thousand? More Like Two Hundred Thousand!
https://chuckbaldwinlive.com/Articles/tabid/109/ID/4508/How-Many-Gazans-Have-Been-Murdered-By-Biden-And-Bibi-Thirty-Thousand-More-Like-Two-Hundred-Thousand.aspx
News Flash For Ralph Reed, James Dobson, Robert Jeffress, Jonathan Falwell, John Hagee, Richard Land, Jack Graham, Et Al.
https://chuckbaldwinlive.com/Articles/tabid/109/ID/4465/News-Flash-For-Ralph-Reed-James-Dobson-Robert-Jeffress-Jonathan-Falwell-John-Hagee-Richard-Land-Jack-Graham-Et-Al.aspx
The Genocide In Gaza Is Illegal, Incomprehensible, Inexcusable, Infernal, Inhumane And Irredeemable—And Evangelicals Are Responsible
https://chuckbaldwinlive.com/Articles/tabid/109/ID/4488/The-Genocide-In-Gaza-Is-Illegal-Incomprehensible-Inexcusable-Infernal-Inhumane-And-IrredeemableAnd-Evangelicals-Are-Responsible.aspx
