China and Pope Francis as allies SAINT Christopher Columbus Jack Posobiec & Dr Marshall talk

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Dr. Taylor Marshall
Streamed live on Oct 10, 2022 China has a growing political and economic influence, but what about China's latest achievement in gaining status and influence with Pope Francis? Jack Posobiec and Dr. Taylor Marshall discuss:
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Dr Marshall's Book: Infiltration - The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: https://amzn.to/2ENisHk
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQbocSk-eio