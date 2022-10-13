Create New Account
China and Pope Francis as allies SAINT Christopher Columbus Jack Posobiec & Dr Marshall talk
Dr. Taylor Marshall


Streamed live on Oct 10, 2022 China has a growing political and economic influence, but what about China's latest achievement in gaining status and influence with Pope Francis? Jack Posobiec and Dr. Taylor Marshall discuss:


