EVIL: Satanic Temple held a ‘revival’ in Baltimore, United States

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Credits to Press For Truth (Dan Dicks)





This world is upside down. The Canadian government passes Bill C-9 to prevent Christians from preaching biblical truth to the LGBT audience while satanists held a gathering in early May 2026.





This all points to Isaiah 5:20: Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!





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