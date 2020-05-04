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2020 Virus 56 |Ep.49 |Let's look at the fraudulent private banking system | Adrian
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30 views • May 04, 2020
#Adrian #hedgeFunds #global takeover
In this episode we take another look into the fraudulent private banking and financial system.
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Very good comment. I also encourage anyone to look into the so called villains of the last 250 years, you will see that almost all of them issued their own debt free money and thus had to be destroyed. After their destruction they were blamed for every crime under the sun. To hide what they really did. One of the biggest examples are:
National Socialist Germany --> backed their currency with German labor. Abolished usury.
Sadam Hussein and Iraq --> Control over own central bank and wanted to trade oil in Euros instead of Dollars.
Ghadaffi and Lybia --> wanted to create a Golden Dinari for all of Africa, and had control over own oil supply and gold reserves to prolong self sufficiency for decades. Highest living standards in Africa.
Assad and Syria --> control over own central bank and monetary supply. Highest standard of living in the Middle East.
JFK --> wanted to regain power over printing of money from FED
Lincoln --> Issued Greenbacks and thus bypassed international monetary funds to fight a war and thus bypassed becoming a debt slave.
Funny enough, many of the people involved are either vilified to the extreme or subject to immense scrutiny after their death. It is also interesting that 3 of the mentioned parties were apparently all gassing maniacs. Quite the coincidence. Anyone against the usury slave system, is the biggest evil to ever live!
---
Indeed. When America and the rest of Europe were in depths of The Great Depression Germany was thriving. Unfortunately, Hitler fell into the trap that the men in small hats had set for him; https://www.bitchute.com/video/I7sG86aH5TZ4/
Gandhi however did not... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_boPFpPbAgk
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
I'll see you in the next episode.
--
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KGGd7-vvd9Y
In this episode we take another look into the fraudulent private banking and financial system.
---
Very good comment. I also encourage anyone to look into the so called villains of the last 250 years, you will see that almost all of them issued their own debt free money and thus had to be destroyed. After their destruction they were blamed for every crime under the sun. To hide what they really did. One of the biggest examples are:
National Socialist Germany --> backed their currency with German labor. Abolished usury.
Sadam Hussein and Iraq --> Control over own central bank and wanted to trade oil in Euros instead of Dollars.
Ghadaffi and Lybia --> wanted to create a Golden Dinari for all of Africa, and had control over own oil supply and gold reserves to prolong self sufficiency for decades. Highest living standards in Africa.
Assad and Syria --> control over own central bank and monetary supply. Highest standard of living in the Middle East.
JFK --> wanted to regain power over printing of money from FED
Lincoln --> Issued Greenbacks and thus bypassed international monetary funds to fight a war and thus bypassed becoming a debt slave.
Funny enough, many of the people involved are either vilified to the extreme or subject to immense scrutiny after their death. It is also interesting that 3 of the mentioned parties were apparently all gassing maniacs. Quite the coincidence. Anyone against the usury slave system, is the biggest evil to ever live!
---
Indeed. When America and the rest of Europe were in depths of The Great Depression Germany was thriving. Unfortunately, Hitler fell into the trap that the men in small hats had set for him; https://www.bitchute.com/video/I7sG86aH5TZ4/
Gandhi however did not... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_boPFpPbAgk
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
I'll see you in the next episode.
--
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Specific Natural Health Solutions:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jo9aoERiXtT4epQlGRf8Ln
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Broccoli Sprouts:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iiya2pTM_zjkj0CtY88GQX
Colloidal Silver:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hMD3VGg8kwKUifmXiPyRca
Arthritis treatment:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jtD81AoCuPK2wWdkUG-Vsv
Fluoride and fluoride removal:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iYy52jFLhHJmVF37qj1a7K
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Pain relief:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7i6u0IkMFE8rMp8D0Gq9cgu
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KGGd7-vvd9Y
Keywords
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