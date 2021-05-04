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The Truth The Government Has Kept Secret For 10 Years!
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403 views • May 04, 2021
10 years ago today, the Holy Spirit of Christ descended over the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. With loads of evidence, anyone still denying this is tempting their eternity.
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☟PLEASE DONATE☟
https://LordRayEl.org/donations
ABN:
https://ArmageddonBroadCastnetwork.tv/donate/
or
Paypal: [email protected]
☟ALSO VISIT!☟
https://www.facebook.com/groups/ICoLR/
https://vk.com/congregation_of_lord_rayel
https://LordRayEl.org
☟FOLLOW US!☟
Official Website: https://armageddonbroadcastnetwork.tv/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/armageddonbroadcastnetwork/
Steemit: https://steemit.com/@abn/
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ABN.TheWholeTruth/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ABN_Whole_Truth
The Armageddon Broadcast Network®
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