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9 Reasons To Stop Being Permissive!
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0 view • October 24, 2021
Please, read all the description first before watching the video to understand the context which I come from.
This video was re-uploaded. This time without the "troubled" words to make sure it won't be deleted.
My Fourth Message to the United Federation of Planets and ALL Benevolent Races observing what is happening on Earth right now!
If you choose to ignore some of the reasons presented here, you are acting regressively. And you know it, in your hearts.
While we ask for support and cooperation, we, incarnated starseeds, are doing what we can to turn the tides. We are NOT sitting down, with crossed arms doing nothing. We need to make this very clear here.
We fight everyday to awaken others, to inform others, to work on ourselves, to heal ourselves and others. To come together and fight together. Nevertheless, it seems we need a little more down here for reasons that you are very aware of.
This video presents only a few reasons. I could write a million of them. However it would take too much time editing the video. So I am just listing the ones which I deem more important and significant for now.
This video is not a victimization. This video is just the stating of some facts that needed to be brought up eventually. If nobody is gonna say it, then I AM THE ONE who’s gonna say it.
I know we, the starseeds, are all the help the Federation has already sent to Earth. However, it is insufficient.
Can it get any clearer than that? We need more help.
And, please, we are not asking for anyone to come save us. We, truly awakened starseeds, are way over and past this “victim / perpetrator / savior triangle drama consciousness mentality”. Remember, we are NOT humans. Do not put us in the same category as them.
So the way each one of you interprets this message will reflect the psyche of each one of you, and not the perception of the messenger.
The message here is to cooperate and support somehow. Help us to help the humans. We need more help to help! We need group effort. Anything will do. Anything you try to do in order to help the starseeds help this planet more efficiently is welcome. Truly. You cannot mess the situation more than it already is messed up!
To be clear: you sending more help or backups would not be interference because helping starseeds is technically not ‘interference’, since we are NOT from here. And we remember we are not from here. The asleep humans might not be asking for help, but we starseeds ARE. And we are one of you, this is why you need to listen to us. Otherwise we are destined to plummet with this civilization, with their own tulpas, eggregors negative creations (since we co-habit the same playground) - which are not the creation of the starseeds.
Humans are too great in numbers and starseeds are too little. I understand an awakened starseed can be worth the influence of a 1,000 people on average (or much more). But most of them are not in positions of power in this rotten corrupted system. So, the most we, starseeds, can do is to encourage the masses to NOT obey. To influence mass disobedience. And try to awaken them in the process. But what if they don’t listen to us? What if the ignore us just like they have been doing up until now? Because oh yes, they not only ignore us… They fight us to protect their system. Even when it attacks them.
They see us as, starseeds as them, as humans. They don’t understand that we can see more and know more. But it’s all inside. It’s not like an extraterrestrial coming here to talk to the humans. They tend to hear outside forces right away, like a ‘deity’. But starseeds come here with the same appearance as the humans, and with no memories whatsoever. How the hell are we supposed to be guides if the humans don’t even listen to us? And since they are the majority, this ship is sinking.
It’s like a good starseed friend of mine keeps saying:
“We need one of the two options:
1) A complete civilization-wide reset, and then to get our astral ass home, far away from this Solar System. OR
2) A Starseed recall, and then to get our astral ass home, far away from this Solar System.”
It’s either of of the two. No other option.
Our souls are unmotivated and worn out. If you at least come here to talk to the starseeds, to empower the starseeds or to give the starseeds information, it would be a huge help. More than you can possibly imagine.
-
🔥 Alternative/Backup Channels 🔥
➜ Odysee: https://odysee.com/@MessagesToExtraterrestrials:7
➜ Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sgzXjqTqCvOK/
➜ Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1149511
➜ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/messagestobenevolentetraces
-
🎵 Music
“Return Of The Hero” by Soundmopi
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tazx_vCZCv4
“Last Dawn” by Ross Bugden
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wWjgsepyE8I
“Space” by Aleksandr Shamaluev
Copyright owner by AShamaluevMusic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JiHWqzOSLzg&;t
-
🌌 Images by Eric Hallquist
https://solidsoulart.com
This video was re-uploaded. This time without the "troubled" words to make sure it won't be deleted.
My Fourth Message to the United Federation of Planets and ALL Benevolent Races observing what is happening on Earth right now!
If you choose to ignore some of the reasons presented here, you are acting regressively. And you know it, in your hearts.
While we ask for support and cooperation, we, incarnated starseeds, are doing what we can to turn the tides. We are NOT sitting down, with crossed arms doing nothing. We need to make this very clear here.
We fight everyday to awaken others, to inform others, to work on ourselves, to heal ourselves and others. To come together and fight together. Nevertheless, it seems we need a little more down here for reasons that you are very aware of.
This video presents only a few reasons. I could write a million of them. However it would take too much time editing the video. So I am just listing the ones which I deem more important and significant for now.
This video is not a victimization. This video is just the stating of some facts that needed to be brought up eventually. If nobody is gonna say it, then I AM THE ONE who’s gonna say it.
I know we, the starseeds, are all the help the Federation has already sent to Earth. However, it is insufficient.
Can it get any clearer than that? We need more help.
And, please, we are not asking for anyone to come save us. We, truly awakened starseeds, are way over and past this “victim / perpetrator / savior triangle drama consciousness mentality”. Remember, we are NOT humans. Do not put us in the same category as them.
So the way each one of you interprets this message will reflect the psyche of each one of you, and not the perception of the messenger.
The message here is to cooperate and support somehow. Help us to help the humans. We need more help to help! We need group effort. Anything will do. Anything you try to do in order to help the starseeds help this planet more efficiently is welcome. Truly. You cannot mess the situation more than it already is messed up!
To be clear: you sending more help or backups would not be interference because helping starseeds is technically not ‘interference’, since we are NOT from here. And we remember we are not from here. The asleep humans might not be asking for help, but we starseeds ARE. And we are one of you, this is why you need to listen to us. Otherwise we are destined to plummet with this civilization, with their own tulpas, eggregors negative creations (since we co-habit the same playground) - which are not the creation of the starseeds.
Humans are too great in numbers and starseeds are too little. I understand an awakened starseed can be worth the influence of a 1,000 people on average (or much more). But most of them are not in positions of power in this rotten corrupted system. So, the most we, starseeds, can do is to encourage the masses to NOT obey. To influence mass disobedience. And try to awaken them in the process. But what if they don’t listen to us? What if the ignore us just like they have been doing up until now? Because oh yes, they not only ignore us… They fight us to protect their system. Even when it attacks them.
They see us as, starseeds as them, as humans. They don’t understand that we can see more and know more. But it’s all inside. It’s not like an extraterrestrial coming here to talk to the humans. They tend to hear outside forces right away, like a ‘deity’. But starseeds come here with the same appearance as the humans, and with no memories whatsoever. How the hell are we supposed to be guides if the humans don’t even listen to us? And since they are the majority, this ship is sinking.
It’s like a good starseed friend of mine keeps saying:
“We need one of the two options:
1) A complete civilization-wide reset, and then to get our astral ass home, far away from this Solar System. OR
2) A Starseed recall, and then to get our astral ass home, far away from this Solar System.”
It’s either of of the two. No other option.
Our souls are unmotivated and worn out. If you at least come here to talk to the starseeds, to empower the starseeds or to give the starseeds information, it would be a huge help. More than you can possibly imagine.
-
🔥 Alternative/Backup Channels 🔥
➜ Odysee: https://odysee.com/@MessagesToExtraterrestrials:7
➜ Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sgzXjqTqCvOK/
➜ Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1149511
➜ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/messagestobenevolentetraces
-
🎵 Music
“Return Of The Hero” by Soundmopi
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tazx_vCZCv4
“Last Dawn” by Ross Bugden
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wWjgsepyE8I
“Space” by Aleksandr Shamaluev
Copyright owner by AShamaluevMusic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JiHWqzOSLzg&;t
-
🌌 Images by Eric Hallquist
https://solidsoulart.com
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