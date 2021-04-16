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Illegal Immigrants Leaving Facilities Without Being Monitored Or Reported
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10 views • April 16, 2021
In McAllen, Texas, Owen Shroyer documents illegal immigrants beings shuttled in and out of a Roadway Inn motel where they are temporarily housed as part of the human smuggling pipeline into the United States from Mexico.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6078944f4e326f267604fe9f
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6078944f4e326f267604fe9f
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