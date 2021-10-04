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"Vaccinations shouldn't be mandatory" - Orthodox bishop on strict COVID-19 rules | Mar Mari Emanuel (MIRRORED)
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316 views • October 04, 2021
"Vaccinations shouldn't be mandatory" - Orthodox bishop on strict COVID-19 rules | Mar Mari Emanuel (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Homer Shimshon at:-
https://youtu.be/khDr7mBCxYw
The Assyrian metropolitan bishop of Sydney stands against the government enforcing vaccinations on the citizens who are unwilling to take it, in addition to how lockdowns are hurting families and businesses. It should be noted that, the bishop is NOT against those who are willing to get vaccinated -- He makes this perfectly clear in the video. He just stands for the freedom of choice.
Mirrored from You Tube channel Homer Shimshon at:-
https://youtu.be/khDr7mBCxYw
The Assyrian metropolitan bishop of Sydney stands against the government enforcing vaccinations on the citizens who are unwilling to take it, in addition to how lockdowns are hurting families and businesses. It should be noted that, the bishop is NOT against those who are willing to get vaccinated -- He makes this perfectly clear in the video. He just stands for the freedom of choice.
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