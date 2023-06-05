https://gettr.com/post/p2ivret0048

6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】David Xia, Secretary General of NFSC: The arrest and detention of Mr. Miles Guo on March 15, 2023, was both a dark moment for the NFSC and a pivot for the rebirth of the NFSC! By choosing to stand with the NFSC, you have chosen to be on the right side of history. Let’s work together to destroy the evil CCP!

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】新中国联邦秘书长长岛哥：315郭先生被逮捕和监禁既是新中国联邦经历的黑暗时刻，也是新中国联邦浴火重生的涅槃时刻！选择跟新中国联邦站在一起，你们就选择站在了历史正确的一方。让我们携手一起消灭邪恶的中国共产党！

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





