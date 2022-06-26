APARTMENT CONSTRUCTION FOLLOWUP: AFTER I TOLD SUPERVISOR TO FIX THIS; HE LEFT IT WORSE!-2 FENCES DOWN AND LARGE HOLE NEXT TO SIDEWALK!!

Location: "Luxury Apartment construction site" 6330 E. Baseline Road(cross street Meadows). Mesa Arizona.









Taylor Derrick Capital

Salt Lake City, Utah

357 W 200 S #200, Salt Lake City, UT 84101





Contact: Nick Etherington

(855) 702-5600





Investigative Report Summary:





On Friday, June 24th 2022, I was walking down sidewalk east on Baseline Road past this apartment construction site. I saw a collapsed fence next to the sidewalk leaving a large deep hole exposed next to the sidewalk, that myself or anyone else(including seniors in wheelchairs from assisted living center across street)could have fallen in and been seriously injured. I told the site supervisor to fix it immediately. He argued about it instead of acknowledging the danger and complying. I called Mesa police and they told me he covered the hole.





I followed up on a 2nd site check today, June 26th 10a-11a and found the site worse than what I observed the 1st time. The hole was only partially covered with half(enough for a person, child, pet to fall in)still open next to the sidewalk. The fence poles were down obstructing free sidewalk passage. Additionally, on this 2nd visit(not observed on 1st visit)an entire section of metal fencing on the west side of site on Baseline was collapsed entirely blocking the Baseline road public sidewalk and partially obstructing the bicycle lane on Baseline road going west.





I called police again who did not show up. I then flagged a Mesa officer down named Hoadley. He claimed he could do nothing about it and told me I had to call "Mesa code"





On the first Friday visit I also observed most of the site crew were foreign latino speaking spanish(probable illegal aliens).





Both site supervisors refused to give their names and the site Contractor name.





Followup priority one and complaints will be filed.





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