“THE TRUTH FINDS A WAY TO BE TOLD” SHARYL ATTKISSON

Five-time Emmy Award-winning investigative journalist, Sharyl Attkisson, gives a career- spanning interview, highlighting her pivotal role in breaking controversial stories from vaccine injury to government corruption. Hear why she broke away from mainstream media and why free speech in journalism is a driving force in her career.
