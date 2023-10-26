Preparation for Friday

Gregory Mannarino - Fritjof Persson LIVEFriday 27th Oct 2023
1 pm EDT
5 pm GMT
7 pm CET (Swedish time)
Link to the LIVE stream
The public is encouraged to ask questions through Odyssé
https://odysee.com/@valsamverkan/Gregory-Mannarino-Michael-Zazzio
