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Powerslave (1997, PC)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
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Powerslave (known as Exhumed in Europe) is a first-person shooter developed by Lobotomy Software and published by Playmates Interactive (in North America) and BMG Interactive (in Europe).
The game is not identical to the game of the same name for Saturn and Playstation. The console versions have different level design, and a Metroidvania mechanic where you have to switch between levels to obtain or achieve things that allow you to progress elsewhere. The PC version has a linear level progression.
Fun fact: Lobotomy Software had their own engine, called Slavedriver, for the console versions. When they developed the Saturn version of Duke Nukem 3D, they rebuilt the game using the Slavedriver engine. For the PC version of Powerslave, on the other hand, they used the Build Engine, Duke Nukem 3D's original engine.

The game plays similar to other build engine shooters. Unlike most PC shooters, you cannot save during a level, only between levels. There are certain check points in the level which can be activated. Apart from keys and health items, you can collect spells. You can use a spell only once, and it will require magical energy. Magical energy is obtained by collecting certain chalices, or by orbs left behind by killed enemies.

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first-person shooterplaymates interactivelobotomy softwarebmg interactive
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