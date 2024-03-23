Create New Account
MASSIVE Terror Attack In Russia: Jack Posobiec Gives Key Intel
Rick Langley
949 Subscribers
71 views
Published Yesterday

Moscow concert hall shooting: At least 60 dead after three gunmen 'in camouflage uniform' open fire on crowd in 'terror attack' as huge venue is engulfed in flames as survivors cower trying to escape massacre

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13228663/Moscow-concert-hall-shooting-three-gunmen-camouflage-open-fire-crowd-huge-venue-rocked-explosion-injuries-reported.html

ISIS takes responsibility for Moscow concert shooting that killed 60, injured 145

https://nypost.com/2024/03/22/world-news/casualties-reported-after-multiple-gunmen-open-fire-at-people-at-concert-hall-near-moscow/



in russiamassive terror attackjack posobiec giveskey intel

