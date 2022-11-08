UP CLOSE WITH THE LEOPARD IN WAR THUNDER - GOOD KITTY!!!

We take a close look at the final evolution of the Panther, When the German tank builders finally started to make real tanks again this cat was still on the boards!! A design that still works today. Takes a special play style to run this one, thin armor and a good gun means you need good maps and fair matches to hook up. Very much like how it was meant to work in real life, get in fast, hit first and hard and move out!!!
