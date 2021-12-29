X22 REPORT - Chatter Amongst The [DS] Has Begun, Option Two Chosen, Collapse

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Chatter Amongst The [DS] Has Begun, Option Two Chosen, Collapse
The [DS]/Big Pharma has gone down the path of the collapse. They were given a choice, show the people the truth or collapse under the weight of fraud and criminality, it seems they are choosing option two, collapse. The fake news is already signaling that the pandemic is coming to and end, the clock is now ticking down. The next phase of the patriot plan is now in motion, take the bullhorn away from the fake news. All the pieces are coming together.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.