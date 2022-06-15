The neuroscientist Rafael Yuste, ideologue of the Brain: transhumanism

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The neuroscientist Rafael Yuste, ideologue of the Brain Project, tells us about how they have discovered the possibility of controlling the human brain using neurotechnology. The intentionality of covid vaccines is only and exclusively this: To inject reduced graphene oxide into the population to end up controlling the entire human species, and make of us transhumans.
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