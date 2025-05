God’s Laws Measure Intention and Desire, Developing a Sincere Desire to Forgive, What Can Help Motivate Me to Develop an Intention or a Sincere Desire to Forgive, Faith Generates Desire

FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/zrKZ_piDdhQ

20170906-1700 God's Laws of Forgiveness & Repentance





www.divinetruth.com

“GOD’S LAWS MEASURE INTENTION AND DESIRE.”

@ 01m08s





“FORGIVENESS CAN ONLY HAPPEN WITH SINCERE DESIRE. REPENTANCE CAN ONLY HAPPEN WITH SINCERE DESIRE.”

@ 01m15s





“IF I AM RESISTIVE TO THE CONCEPT OF ABSOLUTE TRUTH, THAT GOD HAS ABSOLUTE TRUTH AND THAT ABSOLUTE TRUTH IS AVAILABLE TO ME, THEN I WILL BE VERY VERY RESISTIVE TO ANY FORM OF FORGIVENESS OR REPENTANCE FOR ANY ACT I’VE EVER TAKEN. I WILL EVEN BE RESISTANCE TO THE CONCEPT THAT THERE IS SUCH A THING AS SIN.”

@ 05m20s





“IF I’M RESISTIVE TO THE ABSOLUTE TRUTH, I’M RESISTIVE TO THE CONCEPT OF SIN AND I’M RESISTIVE TO THE LAWS THAT GOVERN IT AND THEREFORE I’M NOT GOING TO BE ABLE TO BE SINCERE EVEN. I’M NOT EVEN GOING TO ENGAGE THE PROCESS OF FORGIVENESS AND REPENTANCE BECAUSE I DON’T EVEN BELIEVE IT’S TRUE. I DON’T EVEN THINK IT’S TRUE. I DON’T EVEN THINK IT’S POSSIBLE TO BE TRUE AND I DON’T EVEN BELIEVE THAT GOD DOES HAVE LAWS AND THAT THERE IS SUCH A THING AS SIN. OF COURSE IF I DON’T BELIEVE ANY OF THOSE THINGS THEN I WILL NEVER ENGAGE THE PROCESS OF FORGIVING SOMEBODY FOR THEIR SIN OR BEING REPENTANT FOR MY OWN. SO TRUTH IS GOING TO HAVE A LARGE EFFECT ON MY LIFE THERE.”

@ 05m47s





“FAITH GENERATES DESIRE.”

@ 06m40s





“BEFORE YOU HAVE DESIRE TO FORGIVE, YOU MUST HAVE FAITH THAT FORGIVENESS WORKS. YOU MUST HAVE FAITH THAT FORGIVING WILL BENEFIT YOU AND OTHERS, YOU MUST HAVE FAITH THAT IT’S GOING TO HELP YOUR LIFE. YOU MUST HAVE FAITH THAT IT’S ACTUALLY SOMETHING GOD LIKES YOU, WANTS YOU TO DO.”

@ 06m49s





“IF YOU DO HAVE FAITH, THAT WILL GENERATE THE DESIRE. BUT IF YOU DON’T, YOU ARE NOT GOING TO HAVE DESIRE.”

@ 07m16s





“HOW CAN WE GENERATE A DEVELOPER’S SINCERE DESIRE TO FORGIVE? WE HAVE TO GO BACK TO THE BASICS – HUMILITY, TRUTH, FAITH AND A DESIRE TO LOVE.”

@ 07m27s





“IF WE WANT LOVE IN OUR LIVES, IF WE WANT TO BE HUMBLE, IF WE WANT TRUTH IN OUR LIVES, IF WE HAVE FAITH THAT THERE ARE GOING TO BE REWARDS AND BENEFITS FOR ENGAGING THOSE PARTICULAR PROCESSES, THEN OUR RESISTANCE WILL MELT AWAY.”

@ 09m06s