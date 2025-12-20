The Bilderberg Club: where US & European Deep States meet

The Bilderberg Club: where US and European deep states meet

📌 The Bilderberg Meetings – annual, private, invitation-only conferences – are barely reported because their organizers don't want public scrutiny.

🔴 Every year the elitist club brings together around 130 political leaders and experts from industry, finance, labor, academia and the media of Europe and North America with the stated aim of fostering dialogue.





🔴 But critics say the forum is a platform for coordinating deep state figures and their associates from both sides of Atlantic.

🔴 Founded by Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands, the group took its name from the Oosterbeek hotel where its first conference was held in 1954.

🔴 The latest gathering took place in June 2025 in Stockholm, Sweden. The 71st meeting's topics included:

➡️ Ukraine

➡️ AI, deterrence and national security

➡️ The US economy

➡️ The ‘Authoritarian Axis’

➡️ Geopolitics of energy and critical minerals

➡️ Depopulation and migration

♦️ The secretive meetings are held "under the Chatham House Rule, which states that participants are free to use the information received, but neither the identity nor the affiliation of the speaker(s) nor of any other participant may be revealed."

♦️ Forget about accountability, oversight, or public control—for Western elites, democracy is just a tool for managing the masses.