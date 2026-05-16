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BREAKING: BANKS ARE GOING DIGITAL! - New AI Powered Bank Gets Approval! - Uses Digital Currency
World Alternative Media
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Avoid CBDCs!


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Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the new Peter Thiel connected AI powered bank that has received conditional approval by the OCC. The bank which is named "Augustus Bank" after the Roman emperor was started by a 25 year old named Ferdinand Dabitz.


The protege of Peter Thiel, a blatant technocrat has launched this bank which will use "stablecoins" in a "decentralized" way to manage transactions, day or night, 7 days a week unlike banks that close. Tyranny comes under the guise of convenience.


The bank isn't decentralized as they say as AI and some humans will surveil transactions and decide what does and does not go through under the guise of "stopping money laundering."


8 banks since 2010 have similarly been approved under the same guidelines and Augustus Bank is currently awaiting Fed approval.


What's interesting is that regardless of CBDCs (Central Bank Digital Currencies), one can push the populace into digital currencies by private corporations simply out of convenience and public demand. Much like VISA and Mastercard, these tools were not mandated but are nearly unavoidable when shopping in a big city now. It's clear that the digital banking system will work in the same way, regardless of any mandates. This can be extremely dangerous.


The entire global banking system is going digital and alongside digital IDs and social credit will be unavoidable.


In this video, Mark Gonzales breaks down the lead up to this agenda, how it's being put in place, what it will look like, other major stories that connect to this including the 63 central banks that have adopted Basel 3 bail-in regimes and what can be done about this.


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World Alternative Media

2026

Keywords
freedomnewspoliticseconomyfederal reserveartificial intelligencemarketsconspiracyfinanceinflationpeter thieldigital idwefjosh sigurdsongreat resetcbdcwammark gonzalesaugustus bank
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