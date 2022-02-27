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Russia Makes Their Move Against the Deep State
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230 views • February 27, 2022
OnTheFringe.
The deep state is not getting their way and most importantly, things are not going the way they planned. Things kicked up a notch overnight and the propaganda push from the deep state is not going to work. We are paying attention and we are the media now.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/RR3hwdh73O0a/
The deep state is not getting their way and most importantly, things are not going the way they planned. Things kicked up a notch overnight and the propaganda push from the deep state is not going to work. We are paying attention and we are the media now.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/RR3hwdh73O0a/
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