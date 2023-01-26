Create New Account
EPOCH TV | World Economic Forum Criticized as ‘Unelected World Govt’; Food Programs Include Bugs and Lab Meat
Published Yesterday
WATCH THE FULL LIVE: https://ept.ms/UnelectedWorldGovtYT

The World Economic Forum (WEF) wrapped up its 2023 meeting in Davos, Switzerland, facing public pressure over its programs to influence government through business, investment, and partnerships. Elon Musk received millions of responses on Twitter when he raised the question of whether the WEF should “control the world.” The answer was a resounding “no,” but it raised deeper questions over what the organization has come to represent. Is it just a business and finance organization, or is it becoming a global unelected government?

Meanwhile, WEF's plan for “alternative” foods is now becoming better known. The agenda openly includes bugs, lab-grown meat, and lab-grown plants, as the organization looks to recreate the way that people grow and consume food.

In this live Q&amp;A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.




