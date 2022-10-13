Create New Account
LA GUERRA MUNDIAL C (sub-esp)
Vari3dad3S
Published a month ago |

Es la guerra. Una guerra contra un enemigo invisible que posiblemente no sea tan mortífero como nos dicen. El mundo está cambiando rápidamente. Se están tomando medidas desproporcionadas en todo el mundo que están perturbando a toda la sociedad. Una dicotomía en la sociedad, vacunas forzadas y medidas que restringen la libertad. ¿En qué nos hemos metido? ¿Y la vacuna? ¿Hemos pasado lo peor? ¿O aún está por llegar algo mucho más inquietante?


https://docsfair.nl/docsfair-the-voice-of-the-people/


VARI3DAD3S

rumble

https://rumble.com/user/Vari3dad3S 


ODYSEE: 

https://odysee.com/@Vari3dad3S:a?view=content 


