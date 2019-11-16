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Top 4 Ways the so called elite control the Masses
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31 views • November 16, 2019
Let us start by looking at the Crown plantation Prussian styled public slave indoctrination system: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OUkeXs2cSJI
We can overcome the fear and division once we recognize it and name it for what it is and start to come together instead of fighting each other!
Mirrored from EX0MATRIXTV: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xjGcU...
~credits video: The Free Thought Project http:/facebook.com/thefreethoughtprojectcom ~like: http://facebook.com/infopowerment
http://whynotnews.eu
https://www.youtube.com/user/5thMatri...
We can overcome the fear and division once we recognize it and name it for what it is and start to come together instead of fighting each other!
Mirrored from EX0MATRIXTV: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xjGcU...
~credits video: The Free Thought Project http:/facebook.com/thefreethoughtprojectcom ~like: http://facebook.com/infopowerment
http://whynotnews.eu
https://www.youtube.com/user/5thMatri...
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