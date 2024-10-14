BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Overflowing Mercies: 100 Meditations on the Tender Heart of God - Craig Cooper
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
49 views • 6 months ago


All of us need help to get through life - and sometimes we need that help daily. Thankfully, the Lord is gracious in mercy and overflowing with abundant love. Craig Cooper can relate to this truth and is the author of Overflowing Mercies: 100 Meditations On The Tender Heart of God. He loves to take walks during tough seasons of life and pray, asking for God’s grace and strength. He says his hope for everyone reading this book is that we know that God sees our work every day and that He plans to reward us for it someday. Craig is also the brand director for The 5 Love Languages. He shares his story on overcoming depression, leaning into God’s love, battling feelings of discouragement, and looking forward, never behind.



TAKEAWAYS


We’re not meant to stare into the rearview mirror - we’re meant to look at what’s in front of us


Many people live with more awareness of their frailties than the faithfulness of God


Connect with your family every night around the dinner table and each person share about their day and include a great devotional


Your labor is not in vain, your work matters, you are extremely valuable - don’t give up



Keywords
spiritualitystudiesmeditationstina griffincounter culture mom showcraig coopertender heart of godoverflowing mercies
