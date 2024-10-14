Overflowing Mercies: 100 Meditations on the Tender Heart of God - Craig Cooper





All of us need help to get through life - and sometimes we need that help daily. Thankfully, the Lord is gracious in mercy and overflowing with abundant love. Craig Cooper can relate to this truth and is the author of Overflowing Mercies: 100 Meditations On The Tender Heart of God. He loves to take walks during tough seasons of life and pray, asking for God’s grace and strength. He says his hope for everyone reading this book is that we know that God sees our work every day and that He plans to reward us for it someday. Craig is also the brand director for The 5 Love Languages. He shares his story on overcoming depression, leaning into God’s love, battling feelings of discouragement, and looking forward, never behind.









TAKEAWAYS





We’re not meant to stare into the rearview mirror - we’re meant to look at what’s in front of us





Many people live with more awareness of their frailties than the faithfulness of God





Connect with your family every night around the dinner table and each person share about their day and include a great devotional





Your labor is not in vain, your work matters, you are extremely valuable - don’t give up









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Kerusso (get 15% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3kQRW8h

Overflowing Mercies book: https://bit.ly/4dk8fjc





🔗 CONNECT WITH CRAIG COOPER

Website: https://www.craigallencooper.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/craigallencooper/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/craigallencooper/?hl=en





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

PetClub 247 (use this link for discounts!): https://petclub247.com/tina

Equipping The Persecuted: https://equippingthepersecuted.org/donate

My Father’s World: mfwbooks.com/4tina

Institute For Creation Research: https://www.icr.org/tina





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/