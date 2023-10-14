HHL Podcast [Episode #3] - Spiritual Warfare: Living by His Sword

The culture war prioritizes the things of men, thus is it any wonder so many souls are weak if not lost in this world? Brethren, are you at liberty to fight darkness in His Holy Spirit, to endure the assaults of the enemy? Do you daily repent of the old existence for His new life, study His Scripture to know His voice, and pray for the guidance and comfort of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ? The war is not over until the reign of His second coming.

