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Implosion
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15 views • November 25, 2019
The overreaching desperation of the obstructive collectivists is so brazen and blatant that they stoke the ire of the general public causing their facade to collapse under the weight of its own deceitfulness, the calamity of which is delicious to the average patriot. That’s why we invite you and yours to this addition of Freedom on Deck - also joined by our great guests Richard Manning and former House Rep. of CO, Tom Tancredo. Happy Thanksgiving!
Our live shows can be heard every Sunday from 3 to 5 PM EST on local radio FM station CBS 94.9 News Now and Stimulating Talk - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives, plus supplemental FOD OVERDRIVE podcasts there and at BitChute: https://bit.ly/2LzdwYB or YouTube: https://bit.ly/2xxbTrk
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomondeck
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/
[email protected]
Our live shows can be heard every Sunday from 3 to 5 PM EST on local radio FM station CBS 94.9 News Now and Stimulating Talk - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives, plus supplemental FOD OVERDRIVE podcasts there and at BitChute: https://bit.ly/2LzdwYB or YouTube: https://bit.ly/2xxbTrk
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomondeck
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/
[email protected]
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