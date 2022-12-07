Drag Queen Story Hour at Queens Public Library NYC - Protesters Vs Antifa

12/6/2022: Drag Queen Story Hour at Queens Public Library in Elmhurst. Protesters and Antifa counter protesters face off outside. Inside the building were children with parents doing non drag queen related things. Nobody went upstairs when it was announced on the intercom and fortunately there were no kids inside the room.
https://linktr.ee/eastghostreports
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.