Secret Antarctica (freedom to exist) Beyond the Wall

Thanks for watching, God bless, and I love you all!!!
If you like this video, or any of my past videos, consider donating $1.
https://www.paypal.me/jonlevivideos
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=14391380
https://jonlevichannel.com
JonLevi Coffee
https://amzn.to/3D050fX
Jon Levi Collection (First 172 Videos)
https://amzn.to/3iBrxa1
Facebook Page (Jon Levi Official Page)
https://www.facebook.com/Jon-Levi-109...
My Book About Life and Survival
(Read first chapter free on Amazon)
https://amzn.to/32AAAi5
Link to my other channel
Jon Levi Off Topic
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCVP...
Jon Levi backup channel is on Odysee and LBRY
https://odysee.com/@JonLevi:3
Support this channel for free by clicking my Amazon Associate link first and buying something you were going to purchase anyway.
https://amzn.to/2HcxOGx
A course on How I Make my YouTube Videos.
In this behind the scenes video I show you how and why I do what I do.
http://jonlevi.teachable.com
My Art Gallery on Imagekind
http://offgrid.imagekind.com/
Souvenirs
https://teespring.com/stores/jon-levi...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt61...
Jon Levi Collection
https://amzn.to/3iBrxa1
Some music provided by BenSound.com
Video that helped end my vertigo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mQR6b...
*disclosure: some links above and below may include affiliate commissions or revenue. **This channel is not paid by any third party to promote anything.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Jon Levi
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5vXBfxN7rxKeJHJxS8dNDw/videos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.