Hezbollah's targeting of the “Israeli” army's “Eliakim” base south of the occupied city of Haifa

🟡🟢 Hezbollah:
—
Scenes from the Islamic Resistance's targeting (https://t.me/PalestineResist/68367) of the “israeli” army's “Eliakim” base south of the occupied city of Haifa
Battle of the Mighty Ones.
—
Notes:
0:06 - City of occupied Haifa.
0:10 - “Eliakim” Base:
- Contains training camps affiliated with the Northern Region Command.
- 50 km from the Lebanese-Palestinian border.
0:27 - Attempts of interception.
0:40 - Settler cameras.
