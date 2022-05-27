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What we weren't taught about gonorrhea
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152 views • May 27, 2022
Sam Bailey, May 17, 2022
Sexually transmitted "infections" are supposed to be irrefutable evidence of germ theory.
Even some terrain theorists can be a bit uneasy talking about STIs.
So I thought I'd take on one of the most famous of them all...Gonorrhea AKA "The Clap".
I found some eye-watering human experiments from the 1940s and analyze the spin the CDC put on the results to dial up the fear.
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Monero 👉 4ADKsKsEx6c8Y8g1dSVd7vUR27JnbER5R2jUTkUuKFddSKVsmnxR9AFedzHhMH4P4vePK3SbVZgMzWik423Nno7fBuH3oo3
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References:
1. “The Clap Heard Round the World”, 2012: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamadermatology/article-abstract/1105487
2. Wikipedia - “Gonorrhea”: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gonorrhea
3. CDC - “Gonorrhea – CDC Fact Sheet (Detailed Version)”: https://www.cdc.gov/std/gonorrhea/stdfact-gonorrhea-detailed.htm
4. “Kissing may be an important and neglected risk factor for oropharyngeal gonorrhoea: a cross-sectional study in men who have sex with men”, 2019: https://sti.bmj.com/content/95/7/516#T2
5. “Transmission of Neisseria gonorrhoeae from a toilet seat”, 2004: https://sti.bmj.com/content/80/4/327.1
6. “Experimental transmission of Neisseria gonorrhoeae from pregnant rat to fetus”, 1999: https://europepmc.org/article/PMC/PMC96840#free-full-text
7. “Female Mouse Model of Neisseria gonorrhoeae Infection”, 2019: https://link.springer.com/protocol/10...
8. Western Australia Animal Resource Centre - “Rat and Mice Weights”: http://www.arc.wa.gov.au/?page_id=125
9. “CDC report on findings from the U.S. Public Health Service sexually transmitted disease inoculation study of 1946-1948, based on review of archived papers of John Cutler, MD, at the University of Pittsburgh”, 2010: https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/5797
10. “Howard Brown Health Center - STI Annual Report, 2009”: https://www.yumpu.com/en/document/view/39607445/sti-annual-report-2009-howard-brown-health-center/2
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
Sexually transmitted "infections" are supposed to be irrefutable evidence of germ theory.
Even some terrain theorists can be a bit uneasy talking about STIs.
So I thought I'd take on one of the most famous of them all...Gonorrhea AKA "The Clap".
I found some eye-watering human experiments from the 1940s and analyze the spin the CDC put on the results to dial up the fear.
Get Sam's newsletter 👉 https://drsambailey.com
Support her channel 👉 https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
Leave her a tip! 👉 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Monero 👉 4ADKsKsEx6c8Y8g1dSVd7vUR27JnbER5R2jUTkUuKFddSKVsmnxR9AFedzHhMH4P4vePK3SbVZgMzWik423Nno7fBuH3oo3
Virus Mania Paperback:
https://drsambailey.com/shop-2/
Odysee (all the good stuff): https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Telegram: https://t.me/drsambaileyofficial
References:
1. “The Clap Heard Round the World”, 2012: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamadermatology/article-abstract/1105487
2. Wikipedia - “Gonorrhea”: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gonorrhea
3. CDC - “Gonorrhea – CDC Fact Sheet (Detailed Version)”: https://www.cdc.gov/std/gonorrhea/stdfact-gonorrhea-detailed.htm
4. “Kissing may be an important and neglected risk factor for oropharyngeal gonorrhoea: a cross-sectional study in men who have sex with men”, 2019: https://sti.bmj.com/content/95/7/516#T2
5. “Transmission of Neisseria gonorrhoeae from a toilet seat”, 2004: https://sti.bmj.com/content/80/4/327.1
6. “Experimental transmission of Neisseria gonorrhoeae from pregnant rat to fetus”, 1999: https://europepmc.org/article/PMC/PMC96840#free-full-text
7. “Female Mouse Model of Neisseria gonorrhoeae Infection”, 2019: https://link.springer.com/protocol/10...
8. Western Australia Animal Resource Centre - “Rat and Mice Weights”: http://www.arc.wa.gov.au/?page_id=125
9. “CDC report on findings from the U.S. Public Health Service sexually transmitted disease inoculation study of 1946-1948, based on review of archived papers of John Cutler, MD, at the University of Pittsburgh”, 2010: https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/5797
10. “Howard Brown Health Center - STI Annual Report, 2009”: https://www.yumpu.com/en/document/view/39607445/sti-annual-report-2009-howard-brown-health-center/2
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
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