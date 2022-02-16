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The most important thing is to listen to people and to do what you then think is right
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60 views • February 16, 2022
Rebel News.
Rick Chiarelli is one of the only elected officials among Ottawa's city councilors openly speaking out against the fact that no one is taking the time to listen to citizens who are opposed to the government's abusive measures. In this report, Alexa Lavoie talks to him about his decision to publicly address this.
FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/3I0nyyo
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/k2n9Z2Cm1wk/
Rick Chiarelli is one of the only elected officials among Ottawa's city councilors openly speaking out against the fact that no one is taking the time to listen to citizens who are opposed to the government's abusive measures. In this report, Alexa Lavoie talks to him about his decision to publicly address this.
FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/3I0nyyo
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/k2n9Z2Cm1wk/
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